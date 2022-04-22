Signing night for La Pine student-athletes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Friday, April 22nd 2022
La Pine High School may be small, but its putting out some big numbers.
 
Last night five student-athletes signed their letter of intent to continue their sports careers in college. 
 
Eric Lindstrom was at the event and has the story. 
