Shots-fired and robbery at a Madras gas station leads to three arrests

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A report of shots fired at a Madras gas station and store on Wednesday led to the arrests of three suspects, one also accused of shooting another person in the leg two days earlier, police said Saturday.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officers quickly responded to the call of shots fired at the City Pump gas station and store on Southwest Fourth Street in Madras.

Two subjects were detained and the scene was secured in about five minutes from the time of being dispatched, said Madras Police.

Police questioned and arrested a 47-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman. They say the man was accused of unlawful possession of a short-barreled rifle and unlawful use of a weapon and the woman was charged with robbery and theft.

Officers said while interviewing the suspects, they determined the man was also responsible for a shooting that happened on Monday where a person was shot in the leg and treated at a local hospital. He was charged with assault and reckless endangering in that incident.

Police say later that same evening, a third suspect in the City Pump incident, A 38-year-old woman, was arrested for robbery and theft.

“We appreciate the cooperation of our local businesses. Surveillance video from City Pump and surrounding businesses was extremely helpful in developing and confirming evidence for our case,” stated Officer Ryan Kathrein.

Madras Police Chief Timothy Plummer also stated Saturday, “Everyone involved in this incident performed exactly the way the system is designed to operate for success. The store manager called 9-1-1 immediately, Frontier 9-1-1 dispatched clear and accurate information providing officers the ability to respond quickly. Those initial responses, combined with excellent detective work and mutual aid from neighboring law enforcement agencies are the necessary components for creating safer communities.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with related information is encouraged to contact Officer Kathrein, Madras Police Department at 541-475-2424 (x208).