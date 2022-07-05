2 workers killed after trench collapses in Shoreline

SHORELINE, Wash. (AP) — Two workers were killed after a trench collapsed in Shoreline. Fire officials say the slope was too unstable to recover their bodies Monday so efforts will resume Tuesday.

Michelle Pidduck with Shoreline fire says it happened on a very steep slope.

Washington State Labor and Industries officials were dispatched to the scene.

Pidduck says the men were private employees but she did not know who hired them.

Recent permitting records with the city show that a resident was replacing part of a collapsed side sewer on private property.

Pidduck says the men’s bodies were buried beneath “at least 3 feet of Earth.”