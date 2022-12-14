Shop with a Cop shopping spree makes season brighter for Central Oregon kids

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon children got to pick from their Christmas lists at this year’s Shop with a Cop event Wednesday.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office held their annual program by heading to the Walmart in Bend.

The program involves multiple law enforcement agencies throughout Central Oregon working together to make the holidays a little brighter for families who are less fortunate.

RELATED: Shepherd’s House asking for turkey and ham donations his holiday season

RELATED: Can you help? Winter coat, boot drive to keep kids warm in Central Oregon

Eighty-eight kids participated this year and even got to ride in patrol cars on their way to the shopping spree.

“It’s a great opportunity for us as law enforcement to give back to the community. It also provides the children that we are shopping with an opportunity to interact with law enforcement in a positive manner,” said Sgt. Jason Wall, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer.

“Riding with patrol car — not not a lot of kids get to do it. You know aren’t in trouble and so I get I get to do it at a young age,” said student Zackary Saunders. “I can tell you, you know, whenever I have kids like, yeah, you know, when I was your age, I got to ride the patrol car and go shopping with a cop. Like, how awesome is that?”



Shop with a Cop is completely supported by donations and no tax dollars are spent on the program.