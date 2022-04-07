Shop fire spreads to La Pine home

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

This morning a family of five escaped a fire in their home safely.

At 5:36 a.m. La Pine Rural Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a large shop complex fire at 55415 Lazy River Drive.

The shop fire started next to the family’s house, and they were able to escape the home once their smoke detectors started sounding.

The family is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

When firefighters arrived, the shop complex fire had set multiple vehicles and propane tanks ablaze with other items exploding.

Eighteen firefighters with two Engines and three Tenders responded as well as four members of the District’s support team.

Firefighters worked for three hours with no injuries.

This is the third major structure fire in the La Pine/Sunriver Area within the last six days, according to the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District.