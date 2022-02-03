Shooting Star Shelter woodstove damaged, out of commission

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Trails specialists on the Deschutes National Forest have identified damage to the woodstove located within the Shooting Star Shelter.

The stove is currently out of service as continued use under the current conditions would create a fire hazard.

Forest staff will coordinate repairs on the stove.

Conducting this repair work during the winter poses access and safety challenges to staff and, as such, the stove likely will remain out of commission for the foreseeable timeframe.

For questions contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at (541) 383-5300.