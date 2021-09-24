Shooting kills 1 at Portland bar

by The Associated Press

PORTLAND (AP) — Authorities say a shooting early Friday at a sports bar in Portland, Oregon, killed one man and injured two others.

KOIN reports gunfire was reported just before 2 a.m. at the Silver Dollar Pizza Company in Northwest Portland.

Three men were shot inside and one died at the scene.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, one of the injured men was transported to a hospital via an ambulance.

The other injured victim went to a hospital in a private car.

No arrests have been made. Police believe the suspects fled after the shooting.