Shooting in Prineville sends man to hospital, suspect arrested

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An altercation between two Prineville men late Friday night ended with one shot and the other arrested.

According to the Prineville Police Department, Victor Hernandez-Valle was shot by Dakota Cumber near SE 3rd Street and SE Court Street around 11:30 p.m.

Hernandez-Valle, 24, was transported to St. Chalres Prineville, his condition was not released.

Cumber, 21, was later arrested just after 4 a.m. Saturday morning for assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a firearm.

He was booked and lodged in the Crook County Jail.

Police say the two knew each other, and the investigation is ongoing.