Shooting at Idaho middle school injures 3; student captured

Published on 5/6/2021, 11:40 amUpdated on 5/6/2021, 11:42 am
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school has injured two students and a custodian, and a male student has been taken into custody.

The Jefferson County sheriff says the victims’ injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Police were called to Rigby Middle School around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, and multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene.

Students have been evacuated to a nearby high school in the small city of Rigby, which is about 95 miles southwest of Yellowstone National Park.

The attack appears to be Idaho’s second school shooting.

