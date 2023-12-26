Roundabout closures near Northwest Crossing in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Drivers in west Bend need to be aware of a detour in place through next week. It includes the closure of two roundabouts.

The City of Bend says Cascade Natural Gas will be doing work along Shevlin Park Road from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5. The roundabout of Shevlin Park Road and College Way along with part of Shevlin Park Road west of the roundabout.

There will also be lane shifts and single lane closures with flagging between the College Way roundabout to the Crossing Drive roundabout starting Monday, Jan. 8, followed by a closure of the Shevlin Park Road and Crossing Drive roundabout, the City said.

Drivers are encouraged to use the designated detour route along 14th Street, Galveston Avenue/Skyliners Road and Mt. Washington Drive.

RELATED: ODOT adding safety measures, reducing speed in Bend Highway 97 work zone