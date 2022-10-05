▶️ Shevlin science: Bend students bring the lab to Shevlin Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Science was alive and well in Shevlin Park Tuesday.

About 100 students from Bend High School participated in an outdoor project at Aspen Hall, making their own labs.

They gathered in groups to design experiments using a mystery box with random items.

For some students it was fun to get outside and work on interesting projects.

“Since COVID hit, it’s fun to get and going on like field trips and stuff and just being out in nature,” said junior Ella Tadjiki.

“The other cool thing is just the randomness of it. You have no idea what you’re getting and even designing them, I had no idea what I was getting and so, yeah, it’s just awesome,” said sam massari.

Some experiments included testing buoyancy by floating objects down the river.

The students spent the day collecting data and will present their findings back at school.