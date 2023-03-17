▶️ No, the FairWell Festival with Sheryl Crow and Zach Bryan isn’t a scam

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Tickets went on presale Thursday for this summer’s inaugural FairWell Festival, with more than 30 acts including a few big names. And the response has been so big, ticket sales for one of the three days has reached waitlist status.

The surprise announcement this week with headliner names like Zach Bryan, Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson, some on social media were wondering if the event at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center is some kind of scam.

One thing that should put your mind at ease: Crow, Nelson, Bryan and other performers have the event listed on the tour dates of their own websites.

Fair and Expo Center Director Geoff Hinds also says that the promoter of the event, C3 Presents is one of the biggest festival producers in the country. He says they produce Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee, Lollapalooza and others.

RELATED: Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, 30+ acts coming to Redmond for FairWell Festival

RELATED: My Morning Jacket coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater

The festival runs Friday-Sunday, July 21-23.

Tickets are available for Friday starting at $100 for general admission (GA) and Sunday for $120 for GA. But if you want to go Saturday, which is when Crow and Bryan perform, you’ll have to go on a waitlist. Tickets for that day also start at $120.

On Friday, July 21, the Turnpike Troubadours kick off the weekend with Gary Clark Jr; Morgan Wade; The Infamous Stringdusters; Charles Wesley Godwin; The Brook & The Bluff; and Wyatt Flores.

On Saturday, July 22, it’s Zach Bryan, Sheryl Crow; Trampled By Turtles; Charley Crockett; Band of Horses; Lucius; Rayland Baxter; Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway; Amigo the Devil; Stephen Wilson Jr.; and Trousdale.

Then on Sunday, July 23, Willie Nelson & Family take the stage with Mt. Joy; Yola; Luke Grimes; Shane Smith & The Saints; Abraham Alexander; 49 Winchester; Bella White; Calder Allen; Y La Bamba; Drayton Farley; Abby Anderson; Haley Heynderickx; AJ Lee & Blue Summit; and Caitlin Rose.