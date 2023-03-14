Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, 30+ acts coming to Redmond for FairWell Festival

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Zach Bryan are among the more than 30 musical acts across several genres who are coming to Deschutes County for the inaugural FairWell Festival this summer. Tickets go on pre-sale this week.

The event is happening July 21-23 at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, with musicians across the spectrum of folk, blues, rock, country and soul.

On Friday, July 21, the Turnpike Troubadours kick off the weekend with Gary Clark Jr; Morgan Wade; The Infamous Stringdusters; Charles Wesley Godwin; The Brook & The Bluff; and Wyatt Flores.

On Saturday, July 22, it’s Zach Bryan, Sheryl Crow; Trampled By Turtles; Charley Crockett; Band of Horses; Lucius; Rayland Baxter; Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway; Amigo the Devil; Stephen Wilson Jr.; and Trousdale.

Then on Sunday, July 23, Willie Nelson & Family take the stage with Mt. Joy; Yola; Luke Grimes; Shane Smith & The Saints; Abraham Alexander; 49 Winchester; Bella White; Calder Allen; Y La Bamba; Drayton Farley; Abby Anderson; Haley Heynderickx; AJ Lee & Blue Summit; and Caitlin Rose.

And there will be plenty of food and beverage options including craft beers (of course).

General admission tickets for all three days starts at $199. It goes up from there to General Admission Plus (GA+) starting at $425; VIP starting at $600 and Platinum starting at $1,500.

One-day tickets start at $100 for general admission. There are also one-day options for GA+, VIP and Platinum.

A three-day RV Pass is $800 plus taxes and fees

Tickets go on presale Thursday, March 16 at 10:00 a.m. You can sign up at this link to receive a presale code via text message. You can also sign-up via email.