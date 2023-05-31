▶️ BODYCAM: Police K9 finds suspect hidden behind fence near Portland

Police in Sherwood, a suburb of Portland, released bodycam video Tuesday of a K9 sniffing out a man who allegedly violated a restraining order last week.
Here are the details from the Sherwood Police Department Facebook page. This was posted Friday:
Last night, officers were dispatched to a call at the 1600 block of SW Gleneagle Drive, concerning a potential violation of a restraining order. Officers confirmed there was a valid restraining order and saw the suspect inside the residence. After making contact, he took off running out the back door. He began hopping several fences through the neighborhood and officers quickly began to contain the area. Additional officers from Tualatin Police Department and King City,Oregon Police Department assisted with containing the area.
Sergeant Jentzsch and K-9 Miss B began tracking the suspect through multiple backyards and located his backpack. The suspect was repeatedly hopping backyard fences within the contained area so we requested additional resources. An additional K-9 team from the Tigard Police Department and two drone teams from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Beaverton Police Department assisted us with searching for the suspect. After searching for a while, the suspect wasn’t located and based on additional information, it was believed he was inside an unknown friend’s residence.
Suddenly, a group of neighbors notified us that they heard and saw the suspect hopping fences again. Miss B began tracking through backyards in the area of SW Sherwood Blvd / SW 11th Court. Miss B located the suspect hiding in a backyard within some brush and he was arrested without incident. Good girl!!