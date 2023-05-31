▶️ BODYCAM: Police K9 finds suspect hidden behind fence near Portland

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police in Sherwood, a suburb of Portland, released bodycam video Tuesday of a K9 sniffing out a man who allegedly violated a restraining order last week.

Here are the details from the Sherwood Police Department Facebook page. This was posted Friday:

Last night, officers were dispatched to a call at the 1600 block of SW Gleneagle Drive, concerning a potential violation of a restraining order. Officers confirmed there was a valid restraining order and saw the suspect inside the residence. After making contact, he took off running out the back door. He began hopping several fences through the neighborhood and officers quickly began to contain the area. Additional officers from Tualatin Police Department and King City,Oregon Police Department assisted with containing the area.