Sheriff’s Office rescues 71 pigs, 16 goats from Terrebonne ranch after neglect

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

71 pigs and 16 goats were seized from a Terrebonne ranch and a woman was arrested after Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office received reports of possible animal neglect.

Deputies used a search warrant at the 10th St. address Friday after hearing of possible animal neglect involving livestock, according to Sgt. Jason Wall.

They found animals in great need of medical care and food on the 17-acre property. Over the course of two days, deputies removed the 71 pigs and 16 goats and delivered them to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Rescue Ranch.

The Rescue Ranch is 23 acres, housing neglected, abandoned and abused livestock discovered by law enforcement.

The animals are now receiving veterinary care and proper food, Wall said.

Their owner, 73-year-old Linda Sue Evans, was issued a citation in lieu of custody for Animal Neglect in the Second Degree.

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing this case.