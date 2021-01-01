Sheriff’s Office: 4 shot at party in Portland suburb

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says four people were shot at a party in the Portland suburb of Happy Valley.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a house just east of Interstate 205.

The sheriff’s office provided few details about the incident but said “several people” were attending a party there and four had been shot.

The sheriff’s office says they were taken to hospitals for treatment and are expected to survive.

Officials did not say whether anyone had been arrested.