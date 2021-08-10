Sheriff: Hundreds of guns seized from home, arrests expected

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say deputies seized 337 firearms from a Clackamas County home and related arrests are expected.

KGW reports the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that the cache of illegal weapons seized in late July included machine guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and high-capacity magazines.

Sheriff’s officials say it’s believed to be the largest weapons seizure in the agency’s history. Clackamas County is just south and east of Portland.

The seizure comes after deputies recovered 44 firearms at a Gresham home in June.