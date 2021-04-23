Sheriff: 3 die in intentional crash on Oregon coast highway

BANDON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man driving recklessly on U.S. Highway 101 along the Oregon coast Thursday intentionally collided with an oncoming vehicle, killing himself and two other people.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 32-year-old Cory Orsenico of California was reported multiple times for dangerous driving before he crossed the highway into the path of a vehicle driven by Dawn Adams.

Police say Adams and passenger Jeffrey Adams both of Bandon, Oregon died in the crash.

They and Orsenico died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by several agencies.