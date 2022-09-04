Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire

by The Associated Press

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A sheriff says two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town.

Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah Larue says Sunday that they could confirm two deaths in the fire that burned buildings in the town of Weed.

The blaze sparked Friday and forced thousands of people from their homes.

LaRue did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.

Cal Fire had previously reported that three people were injured in the fire. It’s unclear if those injuries are related to the deaths.