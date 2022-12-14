Shepherd’s House asking for turkey and ham donations his holiday season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Shepherd’s House Ministries says it needs a hand with some turkeys and hams.

The charitable organization says it hands out hundreds of turkeys and hams to families in need and makes holiday meals for the homeless throughout December. But supplies are currently low and Shepherd’s House is asking the community for help.

You can drop off a turkey or ham at Shepherd’s House Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at its location at 1854 NE Division Street in Bend. Drive to the back of the main building where donations are being accepted.

RELATED: Donations pouring in for Oregon firefighter who lost home to fire

RELATED: Can you help? Winter coat, boot drive to keep kids warm in Central Oregon