Shepherd’s House to host garage sale fundraiser for women & children’s center

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Shepherd’s House Ministries will host a garage sale fundraiser Saturday to benefit the Shepherd’s House Women and Children’s Center.

Come shop a variety of great items to support the many women and children who come for help.

All proceeds will go to help those women and children in Central Oregon who are experiencing homelessness, trauma, and addiction.

The Garage Sale will be held at:

1854 NE Division Street in Bend

Saturday, June 19th from 8 a.m. until Noon

Come shop till you drop and support The Women and Children’s Center.