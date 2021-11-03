Shepherd’s House to hold annual winter clothing drive Nov. 6

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Shepherd’s House Ministries will hold its annual winter clothing drive on Saturday.

The organization will be collecting winter items such as coats, gloves, and beanies to help Central Oregon’s homeless community stay warm this winter

“It’s really easy. All of us have closets and kids who are growing and have coats that they’ve outgrown,” said Kelli Hayes, the associate director of donor engagement. “It’s as simple as potentially looking in your own closet and grabbing something you maybe just realized that you haven’t used in the last couple of winters.”

The drive will happen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1854 NE Division St. in Bend.