‘All are welcome’ to Shepherd’s House Thanksgiving meal Wednesday

Shepherd’s House Ministries is working hard to make sure everyone gets a warm meal this holiday. The Central Oregon non-profit is serving Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday at its Franklin Avenue location in Bend from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Everyone in the community is invited to attend, whether they are someone facing economic challenges or simply looking for companionship.

For those who want to contribute, Shepherd’s House is accepting monetary donations on its website.

Here is the full release from Shepherd's House:

