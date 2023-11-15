Shepherd’s House asking for Thanksgiving food, winter gear donations

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The non-profit Shepherd’s House Ministries is asking the public for help those in need this Thanksgiving.

Shepherd‘s House is hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 22, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Lighthouse Navigation Center in Bend.

It’s asking members of the community to donate the following.

Turkeys

Fresh yams

Fresh green beans

Russet potatoes

Onions, carrots, celery

Boxed Stuffing

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Crispy Onions

Eggs

Hawaiian Rolls

Brown sugar

Butter

Mixed Greens (salad mix)

Pumpkin and Apple Pies

Whipped Cream

“The Thanksgiving season is a time to reflect on gratitude and come together as a community. Unfortunately, many of our neighbors are facing the harsh reality of homelessness. It is our honor and privilege to provide a safe, welcoming grace-filled environment,” Shelly Gibbs, Director of Development at Shepherd‘s House Ministries, said in a statement.

RELATED: Cascade Seventh Day Church offers free kids clothing with God’s Closet event

RELATED: Shepherd’s House is in need of warm coats and winter gear

Shepherd‘s House is also asking for continued. donations of winter gear for those who are homeless. The organization says it has already distributed all the donated coats and waterproof gloves it received in its annual winter gear drive.

“As temperatures drop, the need for warm clothing becomes even more critical. We are grateful for the support we’ve received so far but encourage our community to continue helping us keep our neighbors warm and safe this winter,” Tim Ellis, Project SHARE Coordinator, said in a statement.

Donations can be dropped off at Shepherd‘s House Ministries located at 1854 NE Division Street in Bend.

Monetary donations are also welcomed. Those can be made at shministries.org.

For more information on how to contribute, visit SHministries.org or call 541-388-2096.