Shepherd’s House asking for Thanksgiving food, winter gear donations

The non-profit Shepherd’s House Ministries is asking the public for help those in need this Thanksgiving.
- Turkeys
- Fresh yams
- Fresh green beans
- Russet potatoes
- Onions, carrots, celery
- Boxed Stuffing
- Cream of Mushroom Soup
- Crispy Onions
- Eggs
- Hawaiian Rolls
- Brown sugar
- Butter
- Mixed Greens (salad mix)
- Pumpkin and Apple Pies
- Whipped Cream
“The Thanksgiving season is a time to reflect on gratitude and come together as a community. Unfortunately, many of our neighbors are facing the harsh reality of homelessness. It is our honor and privilege to provide a safe, welcoming grace-filled environment,” Shelly Gibbs, Director of Development at Shepherd‘s House Ministries, said in a statement.
“As temperatures drop, the need for warm clothing becomes even more critical. We are grateful for the support we’ve received so far but encourage our community to continue helping us keep our neighbors warm and safe this winter,” Tim Ellis, Project SHARE Coordinator, said in a statement.
Donations can be dropped off at Shepherd‘s House Ministries located at 1854 NE Division Street in Bend.
Monetary donations are also welcomed. Those can be made at shministries.org.
For more information on how to contribute, visit SHministries.org or call 541-388-2096.