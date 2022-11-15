▶️ Shepherd’s House seeking food donations for its Thanksgiving feast

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Monday, November 14th 2022

Shepherd’s House Ministries is asking the public to help them with food donations as they hope to feed hundreds of people in need a Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings.

They are asking donations of the following:

  • 25 Turkeys
  • 15 Hams
  • 50 pounds of green beans
  • 100 pounds of russet potatoes
  • 100 pounds of yams
  • 50 pounds of Carrots
  • 50 pounds of Onions
  • Real and Canned Cranberries
  • 4 Gallons Apple Cider
  • 15 Pumpkin pies
  • 15 Pecan pies
  • Paper plates large
  • Paper plates small
  • Plastic beverage cups

Food donations can be dropped off at 1854 NE Division Street in Bend, Monday through Saturday, 9 am to 4 pm

The meal will be given out on November 23 at the Lighthouse Navigation Center, 275 NE 2nd Street in Bend from 2-4 p.m.

