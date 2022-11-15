▶️ Shepherd’s House seeking food donations for its Thanksgiving feast

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Shepherd’s House Ministries is asking the public to help them with food donations as they hope to feed hundreds of people in need a Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings.

They are asking donations of the following:

25 Turkeys

15 Hams

50 pounds of green beans

100 pounds of russet potatoes

100 pounds of yams

50 pounds of Carrots

50 pounds of Onions

Real and Canned Cranberries

4 Gallons Apple Cider

15 Pumpkin pies

15 Pecan pies

Paper plates large

Paper plates small

Plastic beverage cups

Food donations can be dropped off at 1854 NE Division Street in Bend, Monday through Saturday, 9 am to 4 pm

Monetary donations can also be made at this link.

The meal will be given out on November 23 at the Lighthouse Navigation Center, 275 NE 2nd Street in Bend from 2-4 p.m.