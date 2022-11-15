▶️ Shepherd’s House seeking food donations for its Thanksgiving feast

Shepherd’s House Ministries is asking the public to help them with food donations as they hope to feed hundreds of people in need a Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings.
They are asking donations of the following:
- 25 Turkeys
- 15 Hams
- 50 pounds of green beans
- 100 pounds of russet potatoes
- 100 pounds of yams
- 50 pounds of Carrots
- 50 pounds of Onions
- Real and Canned Cranberries
- 4 Gallons Apple Cider
- 15 Pumpkin pies
- 15 Pecan pies
- Paper plates large
- Paper plates small
- Plastic beverage cups
RELATED: Bend homeless shelter prepares for the cold: What changes has city made?
RELATED: Bend Fire and Rescue holding annual coat drive
Food donations can be dropped off at 1854 NE Division Street in Bend, Monday through Saturday, 9 am to 4 pm
The meal will be given out on November 23 at the Lighthouse Navigation Center, 275 NE 2nd Street in Bend from 2-4 p.m.