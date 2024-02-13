Shepherds House in Redmond expands to 24-hour service

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Shepherd’s House in Redmond is now open 24-hours a day.

It’s the non-profit’s newest site, open since November 2023. Until now, it has only been available as an overnight shelter.

With the expanded hours, the shelter space will be used as a community center providing classes and case managers to those who need them.

“They’re practical classes. they’re practical discussions. they relate to things such as healthier thinking, substance, recovery, how to have better physical health, all of those things that can provide some basic building blocks for our guests as they consider how they want to change their lives,” said John Lodise, director of low barrier service, Shepherd’s House Ministries.

By staying open 24/7, those experiencing homelessness have access to showers, laundry, and clothing when they need it.

The center is on the south side of Redmond just off Highway 97.