Shepherd’s House says cold weather supplies needed now

Shepherd’s House Ministries is asking the public to donate cold weather supplies to help those dealing with homelessness.

The nonprofit has seen its supplies greatly diminished during these recent chilly temperatures.

“We are so gracious for our community support, helping us meet those needs. But hot cocoa, coats, socks, things you can pick up at Costco, just really everyday items like that that help people stay fed and warm is really crucial right now,” said Ryan Olufson, Associate Director of Development at Shepherd’s House.

All items can be dropped off at the Lighthouse Navigation Center. It’s located at 275 NE 2nd Street in Bend.

