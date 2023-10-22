▶️ Shepherd’s House is in need of warm coats and winter gear

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Shepherd’s House Ministries held their annual winter coat and gear drive on Saturday.

The event was held at the Bend and Redmond locations.

The non-profit seeks help from the community with new and gently used winter coats.

They are also in need of winter gear such as gloves, hats, snow pants and warm clothing.

If you missed the coat drive the drop off donation site is open Monday thru Saturday from noon to 4 pm.

