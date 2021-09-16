Shepherd’s House in critical need of meals for emergency shelter

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Shepherd’s House Ministries is in critical need of donated meals to provide for the dozens of homeless that come each night to their emergency shelter on 2nd street.

Since the extended year-round opening of shelter services in June, the Bend location is now operating 7 days a week, year-round, which has caused a significant influx of regular guests accessing the shelter.

The 70-bed facility is now filled to capacity each night causing a greater need for volunteer dinner and breakfast service.

For anyone interested in providing a meal to those experiencing homelessness, you can visit the “Meal Train” link on their website at shministries.org

Or access it directly here: BendShelterFood.org

Individuals, churches, community organizations, businesses, families, and neighborhood groups are encouraged to participate by signing up to help serve a nutritious meal to our neighbors experiencing the hardship of homelessness.

Your help in serving and spreading the word is greatly appreciated.

For more information, contact John Lodise, Director of Emergency Services for Shepherd’s House at: johnl@shministries.org

You can also make a monetary donation to support this meal service at:

https://shepherdshouseministries.org/donate-general/