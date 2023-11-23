▶️ Shepherd’s house hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner for homeless community

by Peyton Thomas

Shepherd’s House Ministries shared a Thanksgiving dinner with many in the homeless community Wednesday afternoon.

“There’s something really magical that happens when we sit down at tables and share meals,” said Evan Hendrix, director of navigation services at Shepherd’s House Ministries. “Biases tend to fade away, judgments tend to move to the side, and we’re able to connect with each other in really authentic and meaningful ways.”

With their primary Lighthouse location under renovations, the annual turkey dinner took place at their temporary location — the old Blue Dog RV building on 2nd Street and Franklin Ave.

“The primary goal of this event is to create a warm and inviting space for people to come in, eat a delicious Thanksgiving meal, but more importantly, to be able to sit down with other folks in the community, be they unhoused or not, and break bread together,” Hendrix said.

Hendrix expects this year’s meal will feed up to 200 people.

“My hope would be that they would experience genuine community, that this would feel not all that dissimilar from Thanksgiving meals or holiday meals, that they would share around their own tables, in their own homes.

Each year, the event is made possible by community donations, the volunteer efforts of more than a dozen people and partnerships with the city and bend businesses.