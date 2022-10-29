Shepherd’s House holds coat drive in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The community showed up to help those in need stay warm this winter.

Shepherd’s House Ministries held their annual winter coat drive on Saturday.

Coats and clothes were dropped off and sorted at the shelter in Bend.

“A lot of these people, they’re sleeping in tents, they’re sleeping under tarps. They need that extra layer of protection,” said Adam Black a house manager at Shepherd’s House.

The annual event helps stock the closets at the shelter, which can give out 20 to 30 coats a week.

If you missed today’s coat drive, you can visit their website for more information on how you can donate.