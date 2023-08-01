Shepherd’s House has ‘immediate’ need for water donations

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Shepherd’s House Ministries says it has an immediate need for water donations.

“With the consistent weather and concerns over air quality across Central Oregon, many homeless will face dehydration and potentially dangerous health challenges because of the hot weather,” Shepherd’s House said in a statement. “Shepherd’s House is requesting your donations of water bottles (cases or palettes of individual-size water bottles), as we are experiencing a significant shortage.”

Donations can be dropped off Monday -Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1854 NE Division Street in Bend.

Monetary donations can be made at https://shepherdshouseministries.org/donate/

