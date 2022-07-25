▶️ Shepherd’s House opens cooling centers for 100-degree heat wave

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Shepherd’s House Ministries opened three cooling shelters — two in Bend and one in Redmond — as temperatures are expected to hit triple digits every day this week.

The daytime cooling shelters will run Monday – Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The shelter locations are:

The Lighthouse Navigation Center at 275 NE 2 nd St in Bend

St in Bend The Shepherd’s House at 1854 NE Division Street in Bend

1350 S. Highway 97 in Redmond

RELATED: Oregon Heat Wave coverage

RELATED: Child safety heat tips

RELATED: Pet safety heat tips

“Every single person in Central Oregon will be impacted by these high temperatures as far as people experiencing homelessness all of them will. So we’re prepared to accommodate who we need to take in to keep them safe and cool outside the heat,” said Redmond director Andrew Hoeksema.

Shepherd’s House will also have its Share van drive round Bend to deliver cold water and snacks to people without homes in the area.

They are looking for volunteers to help with the Bend and Redmond shelters. And donations of water bottles, freezer snacks such as otter pops, and pre-packaged snacks are welcomed.

Sign up to volunteer or make a financial contribution online at www.shepherdshouseministries.org.