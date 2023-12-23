▶️ Shepherd’s House hosts 1st Redmond Christmas dinner

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Shepherd’s House hosted Christmas dinner in Redmond for the first time ever Friday.

The meal was provided in its new facility at 1350 S. Highway 97. Anyone from the community was invited to share in food, caroling and Christmas cookie decorating.

The goal was to make people feel welcome and let them know that there are people who care about them.

“We want to create a space for them, that we want this to be a space that they also value, that they can come together here and they can not only enjoy themselves, but they can obtain connection. They can obtain community,” said Shepherd’s House Low Barrier Service Director John Lodise.