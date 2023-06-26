Shepherd’s House asks public’s help: shortage of clean socks and boxer briefs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Shepherd’s House, a homeless resource ministry, is asking for the public’s help to supply clean socks and boxer briefs.

The ministry operates a mobile shower truck at multiple locations within the community. The truck averages over 85 showers per week, giving out clean socks and bowers with the showers, but they are running low on those resources.

If you would like to donate new socks or undergarments, you can do so this week from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Lighthouse Navigation Center at 275 NE 2nd Street in Bend.

