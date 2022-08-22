Sheep Corral Fire contained at 3 acres

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

As of this morning, the Sheep Corral Fire firefighters responded to yesterday is being held at 3 acres, according to the Ochoco National Forest (ONF).

The Forest Service also says the blaze was caused by an abandoned illegal campfire off of Forest Road 2630.

This is around 1/2 miles north of Walton Lake.

ONF put a reminder on their Facebook page:

“We are beginning to experience cooler temperatures in the evening hours but our fuels are still critically dry. Let’s not get complacent because we are certainly not out of fire season yet. Be sure to take along 5 to 10 extra gallons of water to properly extinguish your campfire. Do your part to prevent human caused wildfires!”