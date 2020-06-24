SHARC to open Thursday by reservation only; 200 guests at a time

The region’s largest water park, The Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic and Recreation Center (SHARC), will start taking reservations Wednesday.

The lazy river, hot tub and sand area will be closed.

To comply with Governor Kate Brown’s guidelines, only 200 people will be allowed inside, along with roughly 50 staff members.

“For folks that come to the facility and having only 200 other people there, it’s going to seem fairly empty and they’re going to have the facility to themselves,” James Lewis, the general manager of the Sunriver Owners Association, said.

Last summer, weekend days at SHARC often saw crowds of more than 1,000 people.

Starting Wednesday, people can book two and a half hour time slots for Thursday with both morning and afternoon sessions.