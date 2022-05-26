At one point, this small Oregon town was the wool capitol of the world. But the good times wouldn’t last.
On this edition of Destination Oregon, Dave Jones takes the drive up Highway 98 to visit Shaniko, now one of the world’s liveliest ghost towns.
