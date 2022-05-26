▶️ Destination Oregon: Shaniko, a lively ghost town

by Dave Jones
Thursday, May 26th 2022

At one point, this small Oregon town was the wool capitol of the world. But the good times wouldn’t last. 

On this edition of Destination Oregon, Dave Jones takes the drive up Highway 98 to visit Shaniko, now one of the world’s liveliest ghost towns.

