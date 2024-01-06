Deschutes County’s Shane Nelson named Oregon Sheriff of the Year

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson has been named Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association (OSSA) Sheriff of the Year.

In an announcement on Facebook, OSSA said Nelson has served on 11 OSSA committees and has served as the association president, Vice President and secretary.

“Sheriff Nelson has given hundreds of hours of his own time instructing, mentoring and teaching Sheriff’s Office professionals from around the state on the topics of communication and leadership at the OSSA Sheriff’s Institute,” OSSA said.

Nelson is retiring next January. Voters will decide this November who will take over as Deschutes County sheriff.

