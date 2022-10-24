by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Multiple popular brand names of aerosol dry shampoo products, including Dove, Nexxus, Suave and TRESemmé, are being recalled because they may contain elevated levels of the potential cancer-causing chemical benzene. The parent company, Unilever, stresses that this is out of caution and that the amount of benzene in the products is not believed to be high enough to cause adverse health consequences.

Below is the full company announcement from Unilever with all the details of what to look for, including a link to the extensive list of lot codes.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – October 18, 2022 – Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey – Unilever United States today issued a voluntary product recall to the consumer level of select lot codes of dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé due to potentially elevated levels of benzene.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources.

RELATED: Recall Alert: Chocolate Chip Cookie dough may have plastic pieces inside

RELATED: Check your freezer: HelloFresh meal kits recalled for E.coli in ground beef

Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences. Unilever U.S. is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution. Unilever has received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States. Retailers have been notified to remove recalled products from shelves.

A complete list of the affected products produced prior to October 2021 and consumer UPC codes is provided below and can be found here. No other products from Unilever or its brands are impacted by this recall.

An internal investigation identified the propellant as the source, and Unilever has worked with its propellant suppliers to address this issue.

Consumers should stop using the affected aerosol dry shampoo products and visit UnileverRecall.com for instructions on how to receive reimbursement for eligible products. If consumers have further questions, they may also contact Unilever U.S. by calling (877) 270-7412, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178



This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.