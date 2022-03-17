▶️ ‘Shakespeare in Hollywood’ closes out local director’s 40-year career

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

To paraphrase Shakespeare, ‘all the world’s a stage…and one man in his time, plays many parts.’

That’s certainly true of director Sandy Silver from Cascades Theatrical Company, who is retiring after 40 years of directing.

Her final show, Ken Ludwig’s ‘Shakespeare in Hollywood’, was shut down when the pandemic began and is finally hitting the stage on Friday night.

Karli Olson sat in on a rehearsal to hear from Silver and the cast about what this last show means to them.

‘Shakespeare in Hollywood’ opens Friday night and runs every weekend through April 3.

You can buy tickets on their website at https://cascadestheatrical.org/.