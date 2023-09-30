▶️ DA explains why sex abuse charge against Bend masseuse is a misdemeanor

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

(Editor’s note: The alleged victim describes what happened to her. The details may be disturbing to some.)

The Deschutes County District Attorney explained Friday why a man arrested for alleged sex abuse at a Bend spa isn’t facing more than a misdemeanor.

Court records say Jianming Tang is charged with one count of sexual abuse in the third degree and one count of massage without a license.

The alleged incident happened at May Spa in east Bend, according to Oregon State Police. The alleged victim, who spoke to Central Oregon Daily News on Monday, said it happened during a massage appointment.

“That night he sexually assaulted me during the massage. He touched my breasts and my vagina,” the woman said. She wishes to remain anonymous.

On Friday, District Attorney Steve Gunnels explained why the charges are misdemeanors based on the woman’s claims.

“We have statutes that are titled sexual abuse in three different degrees, first degree, second degree, and third degree. What the evidence supports in this case is a charge of sexual abuse in the third degree,” Gunnels said.

He said that further charges could be added if more information is presented, for example, if there were other victims who come forward. Both the alleged victim and Oregon State Police are encouraging other potential victims to come forward.

