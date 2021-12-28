Several vaccine clinics available as local COVID cases rise again

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

As the omicron variant sends local COVID cases back up, Central Oregon public health offices are reminding people about the need to get vaccinated and boosted if possible.

The region added more than 200 new COVID cases last week alone, sending totals from 434 to 637.

Deschutes County’s free, drive-thru clinic at the fairgrounds is closed until Jan. 4th, but there are several other options for those looking to get vaccinated. More info.

Free, walk-in vaccination clinic events listed by county are below.

No appointments needed, no insurance needed, and no ID needed. Open to ages 12+.

Ages 12 to 14 year old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For second, third, or booster doses, please bring your vaccination record with you.

Deschutes County Health Services are offering weekly walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at the clinic events below.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available. Limited booster doses are also available.

Call (541) 699-5109 or click here to learn more.

December 28: La Pine Library, 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

December 28: Bend Larkspur Community Center, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

December 29: Downtown Bend Library, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

January 3: Sisters Fire House, 11:00 to 3:00 p.m.

January 6: La Frontera Restaurant in Redmond, 2:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Jefferson County Public Health is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at their Public Health clinic, Monday through Friday. Call (541) 475-4456 or click here to learn more.

Other vaccination options

Crook County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments for ages 12+.

Ages 12 to 14 need parental consent for a vaccine. Call (541) 447-5165 to schedule your appointment or click here to learn more.

Vaccination appointments are available across Central Oregon:

Pharmacies: www.vaccines.gov

Local healthcare providers: www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com

Need a ride to your vaccination appointment?

If you need a ride, call our COVID-19 hotline at (541) 699-5109 and staff will assist you in scheduling a ride.