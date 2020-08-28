Seventy-four face federal charges from Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Seventy-four people are now facing federal charges related to protests that have rocked Portland, Oregon, for three months since George Floyd was killed.

The misdemeanor and felony charges include assaults on federal officers, arson and damaging federal property.

Billy Williams, the U.S. attorney for Oregon, said in a statement Thursday that “violent agitators” had “hijacked” the First Amendment.

Portland has been gripped by nightly protests since the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis.

The demonstrations, often violent, usually target police buildings and federal buildings.