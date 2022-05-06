Serious-injury crash occurred at Bend intersection

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A serious-injury collision occurred on Friday, May 6, 2022, according to the Bend Police Department’s Communications Manager Sheila Miller.

Miller said BPD responded at around 10:04 a.m. to the crash at the intersection of NE Conners Ave. and NE 27th Street in NE Bend.

A preliminary investigation determined that a pickup truck towing a utility trailer driven by a 35-year-old Sisters resident was traveling northbound.

A Subaru Forester driven by an 87-year-old Bend resident attempted to make a left turn in front of the truck onto 27th Street from NE Conners Ave.

The truck collided with the Subaru, hitting the driver’s side door.

The Subaru driver was seriously injured and transported to St. Charles Bend.

The pickup truck driver remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

No one has been cited, and the investigation is ongoing.

The intersection where the wreck occurred is open.

More details will be released as they become available.