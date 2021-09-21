Separate drunk driving crashes in Bend lead to 3 arrests in 4 hours

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police arrested three people for DUII and other charges Sunday after they were involved in separate crashes, some with minor injuries.

The incidents started around 6:12 p.m. when Bend Police were dispatched to a crash at SE Fargo Lane and SE Reed Market Road.

The crash involved three vehicles, one driver with a minor injury, said Lt. Juli McConkey.

While a Ford Focus was traveling westbound, an eastbound Ford Excursion driven by 30-year-old Edith Jorge-Sanchez, tried to make a left turn to travel north on Fargo Ln.

Edith Jorge-Sanchez did not yield the right of way to the Focus and crashed into the side of the Focus, McConkey said.

The Focus was pushed off the road and into a sign and sidewalk.

The crash totaled the Focus and caused damage to City property. The driver of the Focus sustained a minor injury and was evaluated by Bend Fire & Rescue medics.

The force of the collision pushed the Excursion into a Ford Edge that was stopped at a stop sign on Fargo Lane, facing southbound.

The Edge was damaged but the driver and the passenger were not injured.

Edith Jorge-Sanchez was arrested for DUII-alcohol, reckless endangering and reckless driving.

Bend Police were then dispatched to a crash at NE Neff Road and NE Providence Road around 7:40 pm.

The crash involved two vehicles a Jeep Cherokee and a Cadillac passenger car, McConkey said.

The driver of the Jeep, 28-year-old Robert Small, was traveling eastbound on NE Neff Road and attempting to turn north on Providence Road when he struck a Cadillac that was driving west on NE Neff Road.

Bend Fire & Rescue evaluated both drivers on the scene for minor injuries.

Small was arrested for DUII-alcohol, and reckless endangering.

Police were dispatched to a hit and run with property damage around 10:25 p.m. at the 700 block of SW Industrial Way.

The caller said a Chevy Silverado struck a light pole in the area and the driver was walking away from the scene.

Officers quickly arrived on scene and were able to detain the driver, 25-year-old Christian Cullen. He was not injured from the crash.

Cullen was subsequently arrested for DUII-alcohol, hit and run-property damage, first-degree criminal mischief, and reckless driving, McConkey said.

In 2019, patrol officers arrested almost 550 DUII drivers.

“Although the number of arrests dropped to 302 in 2020 for a variety of reasons, it is evident that arrests are increasing this year,” McConkey said. “While our DUII enforcement team has made a significant impact since their reassignment, our patrol officers are responsible for nearly 60% of the 306 arrests through August 31st this year.”

Police eencourage individuals to use rideshare opportunities, or have a sober driver, if they are impaired.

They also encourage community members to report if they suspect a DUII driver, by calling the non-emergency line at 541-693-6911, or 911 for an emergency.