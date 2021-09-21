Separate drunk driving crashes in Bend lead to 3 arrests in 4 hours

Bend Police arrested three people for DUII and other charges Sunday after they were involved in separate crashes, some with minor injuries.
The incidents started around 6:12 p.m. when Bend Police were dispatched to a crash at SE Fargo Lane and SE Reed Market Road.
The crash involved three vehicles, one driver with a minor injury, said Lt. Juli McConkey.
While a Ford Focus was traveling westbound, an eastbound Ford Excursion driven by 30-year-old Edith Jorge-Sanchez, tried to make a left turn to travel north on Fargo Ln.
Edith Jorge-Sanchez did not yield the right of way to the Focus and crashed into the side of the Focus, McConkey said.
The Focus was pushed off the road and into a sign and sidewalk.
The crash totaled the Focus and caused damage to City property. The driver of the Focus sustained a minor injury and was evaluated by Bend Fire & Rescue medics.
The force of the collision pushed the Excursion into a Ford Edge that was stopped at a stop sign on Fargo Lane, facing southbound.
The Edge was damaged but the driver and the passenger were not injured.
Edith Jorge-Sanchez was arrested for DUII-alcohol, reckless endangering and reckless driving.
Bend Police were then dispatched to a crash at NE Neff Road and NE Providence Road around 7:40 pm.
The crash involved two vehicles a Jeep Cherokee and a Cadillac passenger car, McConkey said.
The driver of the Jeep, 28-year-old Robert Small, was traveling eastbound on NE Neff Road and attempting to turn north on Providence Road when he struck a Cadillac that was driving west on NE Neff Road.
Bend Fire & Rescue evaluated both drivers on the scene for minor injuries.
Small was arrested for DUII-alcohol, and reckless endangering.
Police were dispatched to a hit and run with property damage around 10:25 p.m. at the 700 block of SW Industrial Way.
The caller said a Chevy Silverado struck a light pole in the area and the driver was walking away from the scene.
Officers quickly arrived on scene and were able to detain the driver, 25-year-old Christian Cullen. He was not injured from the crash.
Cullen was subsequently arrested for DUII-alcohol, hit and run-property damage, first-degree criminal mischief, and reckless driving, McConkey said.
In 2019, patrol officers arrested almost 550 DUII drivers.
“Although the number of arrests dropped to 302 in 2020 for a variety of reasons, it is evident that arrests are increasing this year,” McConkey said. “While our DUII enforcement team has made a significant impact since their reassignment, our patrol officers are responsible for nearly 60% of the 306 arrests through August 31st this year.”
Police eencourage individuals to use rideshare opportunities, or have a sober driver, if they are impaired.
They also encourage community members to report if they suspect a DUII driver, by calling the non-emergency line at 541-693-6911, or 911 for an emergency.