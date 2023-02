by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Caring Connections is a program that helps local seniors combat the negative effects of social isolation.

Volunteers are matched with a senior by providing phone calls and check-ins on an ongoing basis.

We spoke with Program Manager Jamie Lacore from the Council on Aging of Central Oregon to talk about the program and how we can help make a difference in a senior’s life.

