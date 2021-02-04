Senators propose new protections for Oregon rivers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s U.S. senators have proposed a conservation package that would protect thousands of miles of the state’s rivers from development.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley on Wednesday announced the River Democracy Act of 2021.

It would add nearly 4,700 miles of Oregon rivers and streams to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers system.

The bill would almost triple the number of river miles with Wild and Scenic protections in Oregon and includes waterways in most of the state. It amounts to one of the biggest public lands conservation proposals in state history.