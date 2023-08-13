▶️ Senator Ron Wyden discusses the latest wildfire outlook for Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden met with fire officials at the Deschutes National Forest Headquarters in Bend Saturday.

With temperatures in Central Oregon’s forecast to near triple digits next week and with more than a month of summer left, the senator was briefed about the latest wildfire outlook for the region.

Topics discussed were prescribed burns, protecting watersheds and pushing for higher wages and retention bonuses for firefighters.

Wyden says wildfires are no longer a seasonal matter and need professionals year-round.

