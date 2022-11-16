Same-sex marriage faces Senate test with GOP votes uncertain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are moving ahead with legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriage. Democrats are acting now as they face the prospect of divided government in the next Congress.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a test vote on the bill Wednesday, betting that at least 10 Republicans will vote with all Democrats to advance legislation to ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are legally recognized nationwide.

RELATED: Mormon church backs same sex marriage law

The bill has gained momentum since the Supreme Court decision overturning the federal right to abortion.

An opinion at the time from Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that an earlier high court decision protecting same-sex marriage could also come under threat.